Letter: Botanical Garden improvements are ruining an oasis

Regarding “Photos: Demolition begins on Missouri Botanical Garden’s visitor center” (Jan. 26): I visited the Missouri Botanical Garden recently, and instead of delight at early spring blooms, I was devastated to see that decades-old magnolias and azaleas, vibrant evergreens and enormous trees had been cut down. The flower beds and the path they graced will be paved over. Even more upsetting was that the iconic fountain had also been dug up, not to be replaced.

This jewel of St. Louis is becoming a huge swath of concrete with a few garden beds here and there, more of an amusement park than the sweeping, meditative oasis it has always been. At this rate, our garden will become the Missouri Concrete Garden.

What disturbs me most is that rank-and-file members like me were not surveyed about what to keep and what to replace. Only board members and large donors were allowed to decide our treasure’s fate. The garden’s motto that members matter doesn’t ring true.