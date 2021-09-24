Letter: Both genders responsible for unwanted pregnancies

Regarding the letter “To avoid unwanted pregnancies, avoid sexual relations” (Sept. 12): Abortion and child care are not solely female responsibilities. These issues are for society as a whole, with both males and females taking responsibility. Restrictions posed on one gender for either of these issues is wrong and unfair. Education and well-funded services are needed to deal with these issues.
All people need access to health care and services whether they are rich or poor. If our legislators focused more on the people, we would see our voting rights truly at work.
Samantha Calvin • Town and Country