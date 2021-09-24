 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Both genders responsible for unwanted pregnancies
0 comments

Letter: Both genders responsible for unwanted pregnancies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sonogram

File photo of a sonogram of a pregnant woman. (123rf.com)

 123rf.com

Regarding the letter “To avoid unwanted pregnancies, avoid sexual relations” (Sept. 12): Abortion and child care are not solely female responsibilities. These issues are for society as a whole, with both males and females taking responsibility. Restrictions posed on one gender for either of these issues is wrong and unfair. Education and well-funded services are needed to deal with these issues.

All people need access to health care and services whether they are rich or poor. If our legislators focused more on the people, we would see our voting rights truly at work.

Samantha Calvin • Town and Country

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News