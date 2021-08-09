Letter: Both masks and seatbelts protect from deadly harm

Regarding “St. Louis County officials urge vaccinations, masking as COVID-19 cases keep climbing” (Aug. 5): As a physician, I find it infuriating that members of the public have chosen to protest and not comply with sensible, reasonable mask mandates. The delta variant of the coronavirus has reignited the pandemic, challenging hospital capacity in some parts of Missouri.

Consider this parallel: Automobiles have air bags and seat belts. Wisely, the anti-mask crowd is not advocating for their removal. Together, they make driving safer than would be possible with either one alone. Masks and vaccines work together to decrease the burden of the coronavirus.

But, both systems don’t always work. Some vehicle occupants die in crashes, despite wearing seat belts and having air bags. But this does not lead people to argue for removing them. Similarly, masks and vaccines decrease the chance that the person might unwittingly become ill or spread the coronavirus to others, but it is unreasonable to expect them to be 100% effective.