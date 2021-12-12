Letter: Both parties must denounce extremism, elect moderates

The editorial “ An American era passes with Bob Dole ” (Dec. 8) states “Today, any Republican who dared tread down Dole’s path of respectability, rock-solid principles and cross-party outreach would be denounced as a softy, a liberal, a RINO, a GOP traitor.” Unfortunately there is a great deal of truth in the Editorial Board’s statement. Democrats similarly betray their own these days who stand on principle and/or seek to compromise — witness the recent attacks levied against Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin for daring to oppose, or even alter, the Democrat progressive wing’s larded Build Back Better legislation.

Working across the political aisle has faded from view over the last few decades — as our two dominant political parties have now figured out that the best mathematical strategy to winning elections in present times is to a) energize their base by appealing to extreme viewpoints as necessary, and then, b) try to win the most votes without bothering to play to the middle. This is a reality in times when party primary elections only draw 20% to 30% of the total electorate to the polls. The same strategy also plays well in general elections — again where only 60% to 65% of the total electorate actually votes.