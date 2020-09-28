 Skip to main content
Letter: Both sides commit wrongs in the name of justice
Sheriff: Deputy on video punching Black man in Georgia fired

In this screen grab from video shot by Juanita Davis and provided by The Cochran Firm, a Clayton County, Ga., sheriff’s deputy holds down Roderick Walker while another deputy punches him while on the ground, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, following a traffic stop. (Juanita Davis/Courtesy of The Cochran Firm via AP)

 Juanita Davis

Regarding "Deputy fired for attack on motorist" and "Gunman sought after ambush on California deputies" (Sept. 14): Black Lives Matter. Roderick Walker, 26, was riding as a passenger in a car driven by his girlfriend. When pulled over for a missing taillight, Walker questioned why he needed to show identification. He was pulled from the car and forced, face down, to the ground. As one officer leaned his weight on Walker's back, another punched him in the head. Walker and his girlfriend pleaded for them to stop as the victim's child sat in the car while his young stepson looked on.

Roderick Walker was targeted and treated brutally without provocation. Walker and his girlfriend were victims of riding in a car while Black, and questioning the authority of police while Black. This is one of many documented examples of why Black Lives Matter is truth.

Two deputies were sitting in a patrol car at a Los Angeles Metro station when a man walked up and shot into the car. The shooter then turned and ran away. These officers were doing their assigned duty to monitor the station, and were simply sitting in a police car. Did their lives not matter as well?

These deputies were targeted and shot without provocation. The deputies became victims of being officer and, therefore, participating in systemic racism. This is one of many documented examples of why police lives matter, too.

Robbie Miller Engel • Fenton

