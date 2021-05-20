Letter: Both sides have ill intent with voting-district remapping

Regarding “ Justices reject rules fast-tracking redistricting lawsuits ” (May 14): If liberal media is bad because it provides a skewed version of reality, why would anyone think that conservative media would be a balance? And vice versa. This logic produces two distortions and does nothing to advance factual reporting. It’s like assuming that with only a parka and a swimsuit people could satisfy their needs for clothing most days.

So it is with drawing voting districts. If people didn’t like it when the other drew a district that provided a skewed outcome, shouldn’t their response be to make sure that the districts are drawn to reduce the likelihood that anyone could skew them? Taking the position that, it was wrong for them, I have the power now — so I’m going to balance it by the very same means that I detested does not solve or balance the problem. It proves that the complainers have the same ill intent, and their outrage was only because the other thought of it before they did.