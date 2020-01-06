Letter: Bow hunting still best way to reduce deer invasion

Regarding William Ash’s guest column, “Bow hunting is not the solution to managing park deer population” (Jan. 3): I’m sure that the author means well with his contrary opinion regarding the managed hunting of deer, however, he cherry-picks data from a number of sources and attempts to turn an orange into an apple. While I agree that the deer population is a problem, his solutions are not nearly as effective as he would have you think.
Specifically, his recommendations for the use of plantings not attractive to deer is fraught with peril. I once attended a “deer-proof landscaping” class at Shaw Nature Reserve that began with participants listing those plants that were devastated by deer and those that were not bothered by them. After 20 minutes, the lists were nearly identical.
While thorny plants such as holly and thistle are relatively unattractive to deer, many varieties of these plants are invasive exotics that could pose even greater problems down the road. Every year, large numbers of volunteers work tirelessly to eradicate non-native plants like bush honeysuckle and euonymus that were introduced to our region by well-meaning road maintenance agencies and gardeners. We don’t want to repeat this.
While not a perfect solution, a managed bow hunt represents the most cost-effective, safe and humane solution to the overpopulation of deer. Couple that with the education of homeowners, and reasonable zoning and development practices that do not adversely affect wildlife habitat, and there is the potential to bring the deer to human ratio closer to a manageable situation.
Michael Meredith • St. Louis County