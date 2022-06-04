Letter: Brave police and teachers risk their lives for low pay

The average annual salary for a police officer in Uvalde, Texas, is between $58,000 and $63,000 per year. The average salary for a teacher in Uvalde is $48,000 to $59,000 per year. Police are expected to run toward a shooter during a school shooting. Teachers are expected to lock the door, turn off the lights and hide from the shooter.

I wonder how well things would work if every teacher and every police officer walked off their jobs, shutting down schools and policing communities when they get no help from politicians who receive bags of cash in campaign donations that dwarf their salaries.

These professions perform the most consequential roles in our society. They risk their lives and will be targeted for blame if anything goes poorly, and do it all for about $50,000 per year. Don’t think for a second they will receive help from elected officials who are awash in money from the gun lobby.

David Heaney • St. Louis