Letter: Bravo and a standing ovation for Muny’s Dennis Reagan

Regarding “Longtime Muny president Dennis Reagan will retire in 2021” (Dec. 2): The St. Louis community is fortunate to have several first-class cultural institutions with revered national reputations. Yet, the real treasures are the passionate stewards such as Muny Opera President Dennis Reagan, who preserve these icons for us. I can’t remember a performance where Reagan wasn’t just off the stage welcoming all to his beloved Muny. Bravo to him for his dedication and years of service. As with all of his productions — we offer a standing ovation in his honor.