Regarding “McConnell rebukes RNC, calls Jan. 6 ‘violent insurrection’” (Feb. 9): Any politician believing “legitimate political discourse” occurred at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, should then find it quite reasonable for a citizen who wants to speak with a lawmaker in his or her office to break in a door or window without an appointment and take whatever he or she wants from their desk as a souvenir.