Letter: Breaking legislative norms will come back to bite Democrats

In my opinion, the Democrats’ formula for governance seems to be: If they disagree with a Supreme Court decision, they then want to increase the number of justices or introduce term limits. If they cannot garner enough Senate votes to pass a bill, they want to eliminate the filibuster. And if the economy fails on their watch, redefine recession.
Time-tested rules are meant to be followed, not to be changed with each new administration. One inalienable rule Democrats fail to recognize is: What goes around, comes around.
Thomas Urani • University City