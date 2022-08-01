 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Breaking legislative norms will come back to bite Democrats

  • 0
DEMOCRATIC DONKEY 2

Democratic donkey confused about what his message is.

 Dan Martin St. Louis Post-Dispatch

In my opinion, the Democrats’ formula for governance seems to be: If they disagree with a Supreme Court decision, they then want to increase the number of justices or introduce term limits. If they cannot garner enough Senate votes to pass a bill, they want to eliminate the filibuster. And if the economy fails on their watch, redefine recession.

Time-tested rules are meant to be followed, not to be changed with each new administration. One inalienable rule Democrats fail to recognize is: What goes around, comes around.

Thomas Urani • University City

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News