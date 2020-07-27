Letter: Bribery probe is just Illinois leaders’ latest scandal

Spend a minute and think about all of the problems in Illinois. You might need more than a minute, but one thing is clear: At the center of the issues that can be fixed, one roadblock remains. The recent news from federal prosecutors regarding the utility Commonwealth Edison firmly plants state House Speaker Mike Madigan at the center of a bribery investigation. It’s the latest problem that affirms my belief that Illinois lawmakers cannot be trusted with more power.
In November, folks in the Prairie State will be asked to decide if Madigan should have more power to raise taxes as he sees fit. If there’s anything that we have learned, it is that he is out for himself, out for riches, out for more power and not out for the taxpayers of Illinois.
Folks in the Metro East have a chance to end it in November and keep their money out of the hands of Madigan and his cronies.
Matt Rodewald • Geneva, Illinois
