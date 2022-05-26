 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Bright minds might have been eliminated by abortion

Protest at Thrive

Protesters hold signs outside of Thrive on 4331 Lindell Boulevard on Feb. 11, 2017, as a counter-protest to a national day of protest against Planned Parenthood. Thrive is an evangelical Christian organization that aims to steer people away from abortion providers.

 Post-Dispatch photo

Regarding Jessica Estes’s guest column “Having a choice means access to facts. Fake clinics use the art of deception” (May 24): There have been an estimated over 65 million legal abortion in the U.S. I wonder how many of those aborted would have grown up to help cure cancer, heart disease, diabetes, etc. How many of them would have found ways to end conflicts without war and how many would have helped resolve climate issues?

The Catholic Church, while proclaiming the sacredness of every human life, accompanies mothers and couples experiencing unexpected or difficult pregnancies through Birthright, adoption agencies, foster care, maternity homes, Walking with Moms in Need, pregnancy help centers, and Catholic health care and social service agencies. The church protects and cares for women and their children.

Rev. Bruce H. Forman • St. Louis

