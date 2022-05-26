Letter: Bright minds might have been eliminated by abortion

Regarding Jessica Estes’s guest column “Having a choice means access to facts. Fake clinics use the art of deception” (May 24): There have been an estimated over 65 million legal abortion in the U.S. I wonder how many of those aborted would have grown up to help cure cancer, heart disease, diabetes, etc. How many of them would have found ways to end conflicts without war and how many would have helped resolve climate issues?
The Catholic Church, while proclaiming the sacredness of every human life, accompanies mothers and couples experiencing unexpected or difficult pregnancies through Birthright, adoption agencies, foster care, maternity homes, Walking with Moms in Need, pregnancy help centers, and Catholic health care and social service agencies. The church protects and cares for women and their children.
Rev. Bruce H. Forman • St. Louis