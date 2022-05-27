 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Bringing a baby into the 2022 world will be challenging

Two-month-old Ismael Galvaz is fed a bottle of formula by his mother, Yury Navas, 29, of Laurel, Md., from her dwindling supply of formula at their apartment in Laurel, Md., Monday, May 23, 2022. After this day's feedings she will be down to their last 12.5 ounce container of formula. Navas doesn't know why her breastmilk didn't come in for her third baby and has tried many brands of formula before finding the one kind that he could tolerate well, which she now says is practically impossible for her to find. To stretch her last can she will sometimes give the baby the water from cooking rice to sate his hunger.

 Jacquelyn Martin - staff, AP

Regarding “US safety, savings rules set stage for baby formula shortage” (May 24): If I was a fertile female, I might have second thoughts about wanting to bear a child in the current environment. There are several reasons, such as the shortage of infant formula and the lack of neighborhood infant-care centers. Daycare center workers’ wages are a disgrace. State legislatures deny the value of early childhood education, not by their campaign rhetoric but by their votes on relevant bills. Transportation for childcare centers is virtually nonexistent. The cost of baby supplies can be prohibitive.

Babies are wonderful gifts from God. But they’re hard. They’re really hard for low-income folks. Why can’t we legislate and incorporate early childhood education into our existing school districts? Let’s add an infant-to-three program to our schools. Let’s fund it conscientiously. Let’s get our young people from every neighborhood started in the right way.

Nicholas Moehn • Alton

