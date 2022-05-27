Letter: Bringing a baby into the 2022 world will be challenging

Regarding “US safety, savings rules set stage for baby formula shortage” (May 24): If I was a fertile female, I might have second thoughts about wanting to bear a child in the current environment. There are several reasons, such as the shortage of infant formula and the lack of neighborhood infant-care centers. Daycare center workers’ wages are a disgrace. State legislatures deny the value of early childhood education, not by their campaign rhetoric but by their votes on relevant bills. Transportation for childcare centers is virtually nonexistent. The cost of baby supplies can be prohibitive.
Babies are wonderful gifts from God. But they’re hard. They’re really hard for low-income folks. Why can’t we legislate and incorporate early childhood education into our existing school districts? Let’s add an infant-to-three program to our schools. Let’s fund it conscientiously. Let’s get our young people from every neighborhood started in the right way.
Nicholas Moehn • Alton