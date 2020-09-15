Letter: Brock’s humbleness displayed even on factory floor

Regarding the letter “The Brockabrella was invented to combat rude Cub fans” (Sept. 12): Our company produced the plastic bags that enclosed the Brockabella. When we were first up and running, Lou Brock made several trips out to our factory. He never failed to circulate among the employees and say hello. He was unfailingly polite and friendly. Several received autographs.
The Musials and the Brocks are what keep most of us treasuring baseball.
Bob Freund • St. Louis
