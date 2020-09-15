 Skip to main content
Letter: Brock’s humbleness displayed even on factory floor
Lou Brock

May 15, 1976 -- (BROCKABRELLA, BROCK-A-BRELLA) "St. Louis Cardinals fleet-footed outfielder Lou Brock knew what to do Friday night when the game between the Cards and the San Francisco Giants has halted by rain for about 40 minutes. Brock, an old-timer, put on his umbrella, miniature-type, picked up a camera to photograph his teammates and totally enjoyed the delay. After the delay the Cardinals went on to win 3-1. AP Wirephoto/FILE

 AP/Post-Dispatch file photo

Regarding the letter “The Brockabrella was invented to combat rude Cub fans” (Sept. 12): Our company produced the plastic bags that enclosed the Brockabella. When we were first up and running, Lou Brock made several trips out to our factory. He never failed to circulate among the employees and say hello. He was unfailingly polite and friendly. Several received autographs.

The Musials and the Brocks are what keep most of us treasuring baseball.

Bob Freund • St. Louis

