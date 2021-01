I was appalled to see that the Post-Dispatch did not include more coverage of Lou Brock in its Year in Review sections in the Dec. 28 Post-Dispatch.

Brock was a Hall of Fame Cardinals player with over 3,000 hits who still holds the National League record for stolen bases. He was also an inspirational leader in the community and challenged others to be the best they could be. Shame on the Post-Dispatch for not devoting more space to his passing.