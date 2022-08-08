 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Budget lets caregivers for disabled have decent wage

  • 0
Disabled services endure difficultiy procuring vaccines

Max Baalmann, foreground left, and Jack Schumer, also seated, clients with Easterseals Midwest, talk on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, with their supervisor, Dominic Bonds, right, while waiting the required 15 minutes after receiving a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine dose at Easterseals Midwest's Maryland Heights location. The disabled services organization vaccinated 79 total individuals with disabilities Thursday and an unknown number of staff members. St. Louis-area group homes and organizations that serve developmentally disabled people have faced extreme difficulty getting coronavirus vaccines for their clients, despite high-risk and high-priority. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Regarding the letter “Paying home health attendants is Christian thing to do" (July 27): I applaud Gov. Mike Parson’s recently approved budget, which included $700 million in support of Missourians living with disabilities and the incredible workforce who supports them.

This historic budget moves our industry one step closer to solving a workforce crisis that has left essential workers making the impossible decision of staying in a career they love, a career where they make a difference, or putting food on their table, supporting their families, or making rent. This budget,I believe, will help disabled Missourians and pay their caregivers the fair wage they deserve.

I am chief executive of EasterSeals Midwest, which serves more than 5,000 Missourians with disabilities and their families each year. Organizations like our applaud this effort by the Missouri Legislature.

People are also reading…

Wendy Sullivan • Kansas City

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News