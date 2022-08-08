Letter: Budget lets caregivers for disabled have decent wage

Regarding the letter “Paying home health attendants is Christian thing to do" (July 27): I applaud Gov. Mike Parson’s recently approved budget, which included $700 million in support of Missourians living with disabilities and the incredible workforce who supports them.
This historic budget moves our industry one step closer to solving a workforce crisis that has left essential workers making the impossible decision of staying in a career they love, a career where they make a difference, or putting food on their table, supporting their families, or making rent. This budget,I believe, will help disabled Missourians and pay their caregivers the fair wage they deserve.
I am chief executive of EasterSeals Midwest, which serves more than 5,000 Missourians with disabilities and their families each year. Organizations like our applaud this effort by the Missouri Legislature.
Wendy Sullivan • Kansas City