Letter: Build Back Better would grant babies a brighter future
Michelle's Place Child Day Care

Children play in the corner with their baby dolls and other toys at Michelle's Place Child Daycare in Cahokia on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The daycare center is closing this week in order to protect families against the spread of coronavirus. Children's names withheld by the daycare. Photo by Rachel Ellis. rellis@post-dispatch.com.

 Rachel Ellis

Regarding "Klobuchar: Manchin 'still at the negotiating table' over Build Back Better" (Dec. 12): I don't understand why some voters in Missouri are so against Congress passing a bill that will benefit those same voters and their children. The Build Back Better Act passed the House but languishes in the Senate behind a wall of obstruction that just doesn't make sense.

My mother had a saying: Don't cut off your nose to spite your face. That could very well apply to voters who are willing to sacrifice their children just to send a political message. No vaccine. No masks. Really? Understandably, the states with the highest number of deaths from the coronavirus are also the states with the lowest vaccination rate. It's just sad.

Maybe it's because my granddaughter just gave birth to her second child that I'm thinking a lot about what kind of world those babies will face in coming years. Every baby deserves a safe, nurturing environment with good medical care. Every 3- and 4-year-old needs and deserves safe and affordable day care and education. My granddaughter is one of the few lucky employees who get eight weeks paid leave to bond with her baby.

It's important to let Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley know that these protections matter. Our babies can't go to Washington to lobby for themselves to get a safe, healthy childhood, so it is up to us to speak for them.

Susan Cunningham • Pacific 

