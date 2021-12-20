Letter: Build Back Better would grant babies a brighter future

Regarding "Klobuchar: Manchin 'still at the negotiating table' over Build Back Better" (Dec. 12): I don't understand why some voters in Missouri are so against Congress passing a bill that will benefit those same voters and their children. The Build Back Better Act passed the House but languishes in the Senate behind a wall of obstruction that just doesn't make sense.

My mother had a saying: Don't cut off your nose to spite your face. That could very well apply to voters who are willing to sacrifice their children just to send a political message. No vaccine. No masks. Really? Understandably, the states with the highest number of deaths from the coronavirus are also the states with the lowest vaccination rate. It's just sad.