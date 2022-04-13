 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Build steel bridges and save frequent replacement pain

  • 0
Interstate 55 three- year project

Drivers moving south and north pass under the Arsenal Street bridge in St. Louis on Friday, April 1, 2022. A three year construction project on Interstate 55 will begin as soon as Monday that will see 13 overpass and interstate bridges renovated or replaced between Interstate 44 and Lindbergh Boulevard. Photo by Zachary Clingenpeel, zclingenpeel@post-dispatch.com

 Zachary Clingenpeel

Regarding “Slow goes it: Projects underway in St. Louis area to rehab bridges” (April 4): Once again, highway bridges are being replaced after 50 years. I see steel and cast iron riveted bridges that are 150 years old. We should construct these bridges out of double-dipped galvanized steel with little or no concrete. This would dramatically reduce maintenance, cost and traffic interruptions. It is idiocy to build something as important as a highway bridge and not build it to last.

Timothy Eberhardt • St. Louis

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News