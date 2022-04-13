Letter: Build steel bridges and save frequent replacement pain

Regarding “Slow goes it: Projects underway in St. Louis area to rehab bridges” (April 4): Once again, highway bridges are being replaced after 50 years. I see steel and cast iron riveted bridges that are 150 years old. We should construct these bridges out of double-dipped galvanized steel with little or no concrete. This would dramatically reduce maintenance, cost and traffic interruptions. It is idiocy to build something as important as a highway bridge and not build it to last.