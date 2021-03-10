 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Building an event space was not Henry Shaw’s mission
0 comments

Letter: Building an event space was not Henry Shaw’s mission

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ridgway Visitor Center comes down

A worker uses a piece of heavy machinery and a steel beam to break the glass in the front entrance during the demolition of the Ridgway Visitor Center at the Missouri Botanical Garden in St. Louis on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

Regarding the letter “Botanical Garden improvements are ruining an oasis” (March 8): The Ridgeway Center, which has been torn down, was completed in 1980 and not very well thought out. The Missouri Botanical Garden’s main complaint is that the building cannot handle the traffic, and it’s handicapped accessibility is poor. Why didn’t they think about that when they built it?

By adding more of this construction trash to landfills, the Missouri Botanical Garden isn’t practicing what it preaches. As a longtime member, I feel like the garden has become a major business, not concerned with sharing plant knowledge and saving the planet but creating a bigger venue for social events. Was that Henry Shaw’s mission?

Jenny Fagan • Webster Groves

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports