Letter: Building an event space was not Henry Shaw’s mission

Regarding the letter “Botanical Garden improvements are ruining an oasis” (March 8): The Ridgeway Center, which has been torn down, was completed in 1980 and not very well thought out. The Missouri Botanical Garden’s main complaint is that the building cannot handle the traffic, and it’s handicapped accessibility is poor. Why didn’t they think about that when they built it?
By adding more of this construction trash to landfills, the Missouri Botanical Garden isn’t practicing what it preaches. As a longtime member, I feel like the garden has become a major business, not concerned with sharing plant knowledge and saving the planet but creating a bigger venue for social events. Was that Henry Shaw’s mission?
Jenny Fagan • Webster Groves