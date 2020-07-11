Letter: Building codes help energy costs, human health

Regarding “After St. Louis County updated building codes, Home Builders put big money behind Page, Dunaway opponents” (July 5): I am a former builder and rehabber. I’ve also been credentialed in both indoor environmental health and energy efficiency, and I applaud what St. Louis County Councilwoman Kelli Dunaway and County Executive Sam Page accomplished.
The cost of implementing energy codes is minuscule and goes down over time and will not reduce the affordability of homes. Quite the contrary, it’s been proven that home buyers benefit on several levels, with reduced mortgage costs, lower utilities and systems and structures that last longer.
These more than offset the additional $50 monthly carry-cost of better codes. But the home run in all of this is the health care cost savings proven with the energy code ventilation requirements, paying back double or triple the build cost, all year for all occupants, forever.
To the claim that the process was hijacked, maybe it was hijacked from the lobbyists who have controlled this field for 20 years, at our expense.
So do we listen to lobbyists and their hired guns, or do we listen to the dozens of non-profit organizations who support the health and energy benefits of new codes?
James Trout • St. Louis
