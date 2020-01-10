Letter: Building higher levees for development is a bad idea

Regarding “With emphasis on rural protection, Parson-appointed flood group issues list of policy recommendations” (Jan. 2): Reporting suggests that Gov. Mike Parson’s Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group is inclined to deal with flooding in the state by raising existing levees and building new ones. This would produce short-term benefits for a few powerful agricultural and development groups but a bad outcome for the rest of us.
Levees have made development possible in the flood plains by reducing developmental costs with public dollars for levee improvements. But it results in a circular process of higher levees resulting in higher river flood levels requiring again higher levees. It creates larger flooding costs, lost wildlife habitat and reduces the amount of highly productive agricultural land. Levees shrink floodwater storage areas and increase the amount and speed of the water impacting people downstream.
Upstream, they increase flooding due to floodway constriction. An unfortunate local example is the improvements planned by Maryland Heights in the Missouri River flood plain. It would increase the amount of cheap land for development while creating problems for others up and down the river.
We must stop using levees to develop flood plains. This is a process with the wrong long-term outcome. Higher levees, higher flood levels and more public money to cover the costs of flooding are a bad plan for Missouri.
William Albinson • University City