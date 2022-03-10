 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Building small homes for homeless is a good investment

  • 0
Tiny Homes in St. Louis

Ellis Hodges walks down the path outside of his tiny home that resides in a former RV park at 900 North Jefferson Avenue in St. Louis on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. There are 50 tiny homes in the village and two of the homes are handicap accessible. Hodges had a stroke this past year and is partially paralyzed. He has been living in the home for about one month. Photo by Cheyenne Boone, cboone@post-dispatch.com

 Cheyenne Boone

Regarding “New St. Louis rules proposed for clearing of homeless camps” (March 2): We need to do more to help St. Louis homeless. It’s a major problem and it only increased during the pandemic. Parts of St. Louis have taken action by offering shelters and food pantries to the homeless, but this isn’t enough. The weather is constantly changing, and shelters don’t allow people to stay. Therefore, I believe that we should give them access to a small home to get their lives back on track.

In February 2021, Mayor Lyda Krewson began building tiny houses for the homeless. Although it was expensive, I think it was a great investment. The city could really benefit from this, and more people would have access to jobs.

The people on the streets need homes just as much as the rest of us. And, if we dedicate our time and money to something that could build up our community, then why shouldn’t we? I think we should invest in more tiny homes to help the poor.

People are also reading…

Chloe Stritzel • St. Louis County

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News