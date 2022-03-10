Letter: Building small homes for homeless is a good investment

Regarding “New St. Louis rules proposed for clearing of homeless camps” (March 2): We need to do more to help St. Louis homeless. It’s a major problem and it only increased during the pandemic. Parts of St. Louis have taken action by offering shelters and food pantries to the homeless, but this isn’t enough. The weather is constantly changing, and shelters don’t allow people to stay. Therefore, I believe that we should give them access to a small home to get their lives back on track.

In February 2021, Mayor Lyda Krewson began building tiny houses for the homeless. Although it was expensive, I think it was a great investment. The city could really benefit from this, and more people would have access to jobs.

The people on the streets need homes just as much as the rest of us. And, if we dedicate our time and money to something that could build up our community, then why shouldn’t we? I think we should invest in more tiny homes to help the poor.

Chloe Stritzel • St. Louis County