Letter: Bumbling county animal control needs new leadership
Letter: Bumbling county animal control needs new leadership

Regarding "St. Louis County seeks nonprofit to run pet shelter" (Oct. 6): I don't believe anyone familiar with animal welfare would put Missouri in the category of animal-friendly. Missouri has more puppy mills than any other state, and the enforcement mechanism used by the Missouri Department of Agriculture for violating minimum standards is woefully inadequate — a $100 fine.

According to the department, approximately 5% of its inspections are accompanied by a letter of warning. The letters are issued when a violation is noted during an inspection and is found (once again) non-compliant during the next inspection. St. Louis County Animal Control has received this warning. 

St. Louis County Animal Control has a multimillion dollar budget, yet our tax dollars are paying for management that can't meet even the pathetically minimal standards set by Missouri's government. They don't deserve to keep their positions. Mediocrity, let alone failure, shouldn't be rewarded.

Leanne Fritsch • University City  

