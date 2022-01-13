 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Bumbling leaders make a laughingstock of Missouri
Year End: Missouri

Top: Missouri House lawmakers applaud Speaker Rob Vescovo on the House floor on May 14 at the capitol building in Jefferson City. Bottom, from left: Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Gov. Mike Parson.

 Photos by the Post-Dispatch and Associated Press

Regarding the editorial “Parson calls ‘all clear’ on the pandemic as hospitals are overwhelmed” (Jan. 9): In my opinion, the elected leaders of Missouri are actively engaged in making Missouri the laughingstock of the nation. Our governor recently rescinded his emergency orders of protection in the midst of the highest level of infections and hospitalizations since the pandemic began. Our attorney general, who specializes in filing frivolous lawsuits, refused to file an appeal (which was requested by the state agency he was supposed to be representing) of a circuit judge’s ruling that the state’s health care system was unconstitutional in authorizing local authorities to make decisions about local health emergencies. A sitting U.S. senator perpetuated the former president’s lies of voter fraud, when every single lawsuit making such allegations was thrown out of the courts.

The leading Republican candidates for the upcoming open U.S. Senate seat include: a guy who allegedly abused his mistress in his basement, a guy who refuses to represent the state agency he was elected to protect, and a guy who tried to incite peaceful protesters by waving guns and threatening them as they walked past his house.

My father, who was raised as a Republican and fought in World War II, is rolling over in his grave.

Kurt Hoener • St. Louis County

