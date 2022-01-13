Letter: Bumbling leaders make a laughingstock of Missouri

Regarding the editorial “Parson calls ‘all clear’ on the pandemic as hospitals are overwhelmed” (Jan. 9): In my opinion, the elected leaders of Missouri are actively engaged in making Missouri the laughingstock of the nation. Our governor recently rescinded his emergency orders of protection in the midst of the highest level of infections and hospitalizations since the pandemic began. Our attorney general, who specializes in filing frivolous lawsuits, refused to file an appeal (which was requested by the state agency he was supposed to be representing) of a circuit judge’s ruling that the state’s health care system was unconstitutional in authorizing local authorities to make decisions about local health emergencies. A sitting U.S. senator perpetuated the former president’s lies of voter fraud, when every single lawsuit making such allegations was thrown out of the courts.