Letter: Bump, bow, but don’t shake hands. Combat this new virus

With the coronavirus at the top of the news cycle, now might be the perfect time to attack the dangerous custom of shaking hands.
This ancient custom probably spreads germs more efficiently than any other method and needs to be eliminated. A soft fist bump could be a good place to start. Or a slight bow, as used in some Eastern societies.
Intelligent people will immediately understand and, with help from the media, we can limit the damage this causes and perhaps make the virus disappear.
Ric Haberstroh • Ferguson