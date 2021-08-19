 Skip to main content
Letter: Burden of reparations would fall hard on the young
Letter: Burden of reparations would fall hard on the young

Juneteenth rally in downtown St. Louis

Demonstrators paint the word “reparations” in the middle of Tucker Boulevard on Friday, June 19, 2020, in front of St. Louis City Hall during a Juneteenth celebration organized by ExpectUs police reform demonstrators. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Grace Hu’s guest column “Making the case locally for reparations” (Aug. 12) is an outstanding example of Critical Race Theory advocacy. But she steps back from her personal anecdotes and points out: “Critics regard [reparations] as a handout that would come from the pockets of taxpayers who had nothing to do with slavery or Jim Crow.” Lu offers no rebuttal and ignores that these same critics think reparations would go to people who also “had nothing to do with slavery or Jim Crow.” Jim Crow ended over 50 years ago with the passage of major civil rights laws. More than 90% of Blacks never lived under Jim Crow as teenagers or adults.

Lu’s answer to the critics is how nice it would be if people in the 63106 ZIP code had more money, specifically money from reparations. But that’s true of everyone else too. Easy money also goes away easily. Meanwhile, taxpayers, mostly too young to have experienced Jim Crow, would bear the burden. She offers no ethical, legal or other reason why this should happen to or for so many uninvolved people.

Jack Tatom • Chesterfield

