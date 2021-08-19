Letter: Burden of reparations would fall hard on the young

Grace Hu’s guest column “Making the case locally for reparations” (Aug. 12) is an outstanding example of Critical Race Theory advocacy. But she steps back from her personal anecdotes and points out: “Critics regard [reparations] as a handout that would come from the pockets of taxpayers who had nothing to do with slavery or Jim Crow.” Lu offers no rebuttal and ignores that these same critics think reparations would go to people who also “had nothing to do with slavery or Jim Crow.” Jim Crow ended over 50 years ago with the passage of major civil rights laws. More than 90% of Blacks never lived under Jim Crow as teenagers or adults.