Letter: Bureaucrats would squander tax revenue from the rich

Regarding the editorial "The IRS' inefficiency is by design. The GOP has been gutting it for years." (April 17): Taxing the wealthy is the most ridiculous thing the government can do. The very wealthy would just move their wealth offshore. These people create new wealth by investing in new business ventures. For example, Elon Musk created Tesla and SpaceX. Locally, the Hoffmanns are investing in recreating Napa Valley in Augusta, Missouri. Why should we send more money to the federal government when they distribute pandemic relief money to local governments who can’t figure out how to spend it? What a waste of taxpayer money.