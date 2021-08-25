Letter: Burke should supplement religion with medical science

Regarding “ Former archbishop of St. Louis off ventilator after falling ill with COVID-19” (Aug. 21): I was sorry to read that the former St. Louis archbishop and vaccine skeptic, Cardinal Raymond Burke, has contracted the coronavirus. I do find it reassuring, though, that he has been provided “sacraments from priests nearby” and that certain “relics have been placed in his room.”

It seems he shares his institution’s faith in the presumed miraculous power of certain rites, relics and liquids. And yet he finds particular fault with a proven medicinal liquid. It could be both a safe and healthy world for him and for us all if he could supplement his admirable religious faith with at least a grudging genuflection to modern science.