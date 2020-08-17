You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Busch Stadium is perfect for a pandemic voting venue
Letter: Busch Stadium is perfect for a pandemic voting venue

Busch Stadium, home of the St. Louis Cardinals, remains quiet Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in St. Louis. Major League Baseball announced Friday night that the entire three-game series between the Chicago Cubs and Cardinals set for this weekend in St. Louis has been postponed after two more Cardinals players and a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

Regarding “Dodger Stadium vote center planned for presidential election” (Aug. 13): The Los Angeles Dodgers, at the behest of Los Angeles Laker LeBron James, will use their stadium as a polling place. It’s a venue capable of receiving hundreds of voters simultaneously, even while socially distanced. They already have a cleaning crew, it will likely increase voter turnout, and is almost certain to reduce COVID-19 spread.

I propose Busch Stadium also be used. It’s accessible for city residents, has a multitude of gates and is a covered but open-air structure.

If the November election passes without votes being cast at Busch Stadium, shame on the Cardinals and owner Bill DeWitt.

James Cooper • St. Louis

