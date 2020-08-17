Letter: Busch Stadium is perfect for a pandemic voting venue

Regarding “Dodger Stadium vote center planned for presidential election” (Aug. 13): The Los Angeles Dodgers, at the behest of Los Angeles Laker LeBron James, will use their stadium as a polling place. It’s a venue capable of receiving hundreds of voters simultaneously, even while socially distanced. They already have a cleaning crew, it will likely increase voter turnout, and is almost certain to reduce COVID-19 spread.
I propose Busch Stadium also be used. It’s accessible for city residents, has a multitude of gates and is a covered but open-air structure.
If the November election passes without votes being cast at Busch Stadium, shame on the Cardinals and owner Bill DeWitt.
James Cooper • St. Louis
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.