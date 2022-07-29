 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Bush accepted assistance from anti-Israel supporter

  • 0
Bush reacts to SCOTUS Roe v. Wade decision

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush speaks on Friday, June 24, 2022, during a discussion about abortion rights at Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region.

 Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch

 

Regarding "Steve Roberts says he ‘briefly dated’ Cori Bush supporter who made antisemitic statements" (July 16): I believe local media has been generous in giving Rep. Cori Bush space promoting her support of progressive causes. But there is another side of Bush that has not gained enough publicity: She accepts fundraising assistance from Neveen Ayesh, a woman with a history of making threats against Jews and Israel.

Ayesh has reportedly tweeted that she would like to “set Israel on fire with my own hand and watch it burn to ashes along with every Israeli in it” and that “if you are a ‘yahoodi,’" a Jew, “please kill yourself cause you aren’t welcome anywhere.”

People are also reading…

A candidate’s close associates can provide important insights into her character and values. More information about associates with these extreme views needs to be made public.

Arthur Hartz • University City

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News