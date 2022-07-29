Letter: Bush accepted assistance from anti-Israel supporter

Regarding "Steve Roberts says he ‘briefly dated’ Cori Bush supporter who made antisemitic statements" (July 16): I believe local media has been generous in giving Rep. Cori Bush space promoting her support of progressive causes. But there is another side of Bush that has not gained enough publicity: She accepts fundraising assistance from Neveen Ayesh, a woman with a history of making threats against Jews and Israel.

Ayesh has reportedly tweeted that she would like to “set Israel on fire with my own hand and watch it burn to ashes along with every Israeli in it” and that “if you are a ‘yahoodi,’" a Jew, “please kill yourself cause you aren’t welcome anywhere.”

A candidate’s close associates can provide important insights into her character and values. More information about associates with these extreme views needs to be made public.

Arthur Hartz • University City