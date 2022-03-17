Letter: Bush and her Squad friends are Democratic Socialists

Regarding the editorial "As Ukrainians die, Cori Bush worries about the suffering of Russia's people" (March 12): It should not be surprising that Reps. Cori Bush and Ilhan Omar both opposed sanctions against Russia. Although the media almost always refers to them, along with Reps. Rashida Tlaib, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as Democrats, or the progressive wing of the party, they actually self-identify as members of a totally separate party: the Democratic Socialists of America.

The Democratic Socialists of America have their own platform, which is available on the internet, in which they refer to themselves as socialists. Among the familiar issues in the platform are such unpopular ideas as defunding the police, adding additional justices to the Supreme Court and eliminating the Electoral College.

This organization also supports abolishing the U.S. Supreme Court and the U.S. Senate, eliminating all U.S. borders and establishing the social ownership of all major industries along with normalizing relations with countries "targeted for resisting U.S. imperialism." They also believe in standing in solidarity with labor, workers’ and socialist movements across the globe, like Russia.

The Founding Fathers understood that our democracy can only function if we have an “informed electorate.” I believe the news media should stop referring to "the Squad” as progressive Democrats. That is not who they are. Accurately reporting their positions and their affinity with the the Democratic Socialists of America platform would not only eliminate “surprises” like this one but would allow voters to make informed choices consistent with the true values of our great country.

David A. Rubin • University City