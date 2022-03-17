Letter: Bush correct for showing compassion for Russian people

I was disappointed to read the editorial condemning Rep. Cori Bush for making a difficult decision ("As Ukrainians die, Cori Bush worries about the suffering of Russia's people" March 13). What the Russian military is doing to Ukraine is unambiguously wrong and heartbreaking. Figuring out exactly how the U.S. should respond is anything but simple.

Sanctions undoubtedly harm ordinary Russians, and I believe Bush is correct in her concern for 144 million of them. But are they likely to lead folks against Russian President Vladimir Putin or help him solidify his power, as they rally around his us-against-them posture? Are sanctions more likely to harm the Russian military or just lead Russia to a closer alliance with China? Do they increase or decrease the likelihood of a nuclear war? I don't know the answer to any of these questions.

I do know that Bush is right to point out that replacing Russian oil with Saudi Arabian oil is of dubious moral value. The editorial rhetorically asks whether Saudi Arabia is "blowing up children and pregnant women" as Russia is, as if the answer was no. In reality, the answer is yes. The Editorial Board should look at the continuing horrors that the Saudi state has visited upon its neighbors in Yemen. Moreover, it should show more humility in the face of a complicated and terrifying dilemma.

Michael Berg • St. Louis