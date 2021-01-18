Letter: Bush correct that some GOP lawmakers need expulsion

Regarding the editorial "Republicans in Congress who attacked democracy deserve censure, not removal" (Jan. 12): I completely disagree with the Editorial Board on Rep. Cori Bush's call to expel members of Congress who opposed the certification of the Nov. 3 election. It's been alleged several GOP House members tweeted the location of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the failed coup attempt at the Capitol. And some Republican House members are refusing to even go through a metal detector. Several Democratic members stated that they were in fear, not only from the insurrectionists, but from their GOP colleagues.