Letter: Bush correct that some GOP lawmakers need expulsion


Cori Bush makes history as first Black Congresswoman in Missouri

Congresswoman-elect Cori Bush walks down the hall to her office in the Longworth House office building to cheers of her family and friends on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Washington D.C. It was the first time Bush saw the office furnished and with the sign posted outside with her name and title. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding the editorial "Republicans in Congress who attacked democracy deserve censure, not removal" (Jan. 12): I completely disagree with the Editorial Board on Rep. Cori Bush's call to expel members of Congress who opposed the certification of the Nov. 3 election. It's been alleged several GOP House members tweeted the location of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the failed coup attempt at the Capitol. And some Republican House members are refusing to even go through a metal detector. Several Democratic members stated that they were in fear, not only from the insurrectionists, but from their GOP colleagues.

These incidents need to be investigated, and, if proved true, should be a valid cause for the expulsion of these Representatives, and possible criminal charges. Bush's resolution did not address those acts, but she did all of us a service.

Kathleen Mattis • Webster Groves



