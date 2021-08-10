Letter: Bush needs security because of right-wing threats

In a recent column, Marc A. Thiessen called out Rep. Cori Bush for hiring private police protection because Bush has criticized the police and advocated for defunding them. Thiessen pointed out that Bush’s constituents can’t afford $70,000 for protection and that St. Louis has experienced an “explosion of murders.” In my opinion, his column was unfair, incomplete and erroneous.

First, while it is a logical assumption that many of Bush’s constituents couldn’t afford to pay for protection (hers is paid by donations), a more interesting question is why they or Bush, a politician who eschews policing, need safeguarding?

Without a doubt, average citizens do not require private protection. Unlike the freshman, progressive Black female representative, they are not targeted with an abundance of violent threats daily. But who knows Bush’s motives since Thiessen failed to include discussion or details about Bush’s circumstances?