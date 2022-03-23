 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Bush out of touch with reality in police-defunding call

Cori Bush

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-Missouri, speaks during an interview Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Northwoods. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, file)

Regarding “The Activist: Why Cori Bush won’t back off her call to ‘defund the police’” (March 20): The African American youth who once lived next door to me was the city’s first homicide of the year. Yet all Rep. Cori Bush can say is, “Defund the police.”

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is short-handed and doesn’t have enough officers to patrol the streets, 911 operators are being forced to put callers on hold, gun violence is commonplace and car jackings are rampant. Yet all Bush can say is, “Defund the police.”

The city has become a cesspool of crime. Neighborhoods that were once safe are now experiencing crime. People are afraid to come into St. Louis. Yet Bush keeps saying, “Defund the police.”

People are angry and scared. Come Election Day, voters in her district need to “defund” Rep. Bush, because she’s out of touch with reality.

Bill Heger • Rock Hill

