Letter: Bush’s apartheid accusations don’t match hospital’s reality

In the past, Rep. Cori Bush has accused Israel of practicing an apartheid system. Last year, she tweeted: “We shouldn’t be sending an additional $1B to an apartheid state’s military. Especially not when we are failing to adequately invest in the health care, housing, education, and other social services our communities need.” I have dual citizenship, so I still vote and pay taxes in the U.S. As a former resident of University City, I believe Rep. Bush is wrong.

Recently, I suffered a medical emergency and was hospitalized at Shaare Zedek Medical Center, one of Jerusalem’s major hospitals. There, medical personnel of various faiths worked together to save my life and restore my health. When I was well enough to get out of bed and walk around, I saw that patients of apparently different faiths were all getting the same care from the same medical staff. What I saw was the opposite of apartheid. And this is not an isolated example. I wish Rep. Bush would please open her eyes.