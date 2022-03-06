 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Bush’s apartheid accusations don’t match hospital’s reality

Capitol Riot Race

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., speaks during an interview Nov. 12, 2021, in Northwoods. Bush is no stranger to protests. She spent years marching the streets of St. Louis and Ferguson, rising to public office on the strength of her activism. But as she looked out the window of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, only her third day as a member of Congress, she knew what was about to take place would be no peaceful protest. The Confederate flags in the crowd, and the makeshift noose and gallows erected on the Capitol grounds, spoke to a more sinister reality. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

 Jeff Roberson

In the past, Rep. Cori Bush has accused Israel of practicing an apartheid system. Last year, she tweeted: “We shouldn’t be sending an additional $1B to an apartheid state’s military. Especially not when we are failing to adequately invest in the health care, housing, education, and other social services our communities need.” I have dual citizenship, so I still vote and pay taxes in the U.S. As a former resident of University City, I believe Rep. Bush is wrong.

Recently, I suffered a medical emergency and was hospitalized at Shaare Zedek Medical Center, one of Jerusalem’s major hospitals. There, medical personnel of various faiths worked together to save my life and restore my health. When I was well enough to get out of bed and walk around, I saw that patients of apparently different faiths were all getting the same care from the same medical staff. What I saw was the opposite of apartheid. And this is not an isolated example. I wish Rep. Bush would please open her eyes.

Aryeh Blumberg • Ma’ale Adumim settlement

