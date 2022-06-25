Letter: Bush’s Supreme Court security vote was fearless

Regarding the “Wrong side for Bush. Again.” item in the June 18 Short takes editorial: I am a constituent of Rep. Cori Bush, and while I do disagree with her votes against the infrastructure bill and aid for Ukraine, I must take issue with the Editorial Board’s stand against her “no” vote on extra security for Supreme Court justices. I have two reasons for this.

The first is that the recent incident outside Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home shows that current security is adequate. The guy with the gun saw security people and turned himself in without even showing his gun. Security was there, and tragedy was averted.

The second has to do with the hypocrisy of Congress. When abortion clinics have been bombed and abortion providers killed, there was no outcry for added security at these facilities, even though there was a real danger.

I applaud Rep. Bush for having the courage to vote against this knee-jerk legislation.

Alan Buxbaum • University City