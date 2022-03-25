 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Bush seems to seek publicity with defund-the-police effort

  • 0
Remembering Michael Brown on seventh anniversary of Ferguson police shooting

Frontline Ferguson protestor Congresswoman Cori Bush, D-Mo., addresses the crowd during a memorial service for Michael Brown, in front of the Pleasant View Gardens Apartments, formerly known as the Canfield Green Apartments, on the seventh anniversary of the police shooting of Brown on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Ferguson. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding “The Activist: Why Cori Bush won’t back off her call to ‘defund the police’” (March 19): Rep. Cori Bush is not backing down from her goal of defunding the police, while many other Democrats are backpedaling as fast as they can from it, and rightly so. Bush continues with her stance on this subject, even with rampant, violent crime in St. Louis. I think I know why: She wants her name and face in the news, whether on TV, online or the newspaper. She’s ensuring that, by going against her own party, it will bring her publicity. Mission accomplished.

Also, she has a $100,000 book deal in the works (“Rep. Cori Bush’s memoir to be published Oct. 3” March 14). I’m not exactly sure what she has done or accomplished for her constituents, but being in Congress has certainly worked out well for her.

People are also reading…

Susan McFarland • Florissant

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News