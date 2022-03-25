Letter: Bush seems to seek publicity with defund-the-police effort

Regarding “The Activist: Why Cori Bush won’t back off her call to ‘defund the police’” (March 19): Rep. Cori Bush is not backing down from her goal of defunding the police, while many other Democrats are backpedaling as fast as they can from it, and rightly so. Bush continues with her stance on this subject, even with rampant, violent crime in St. Louis. I think I know why: She wants her name and face in the news, whether on TV, online or the newspaper. She’s ensuring that, by going against her own party, it will bring her publicity. Mission accomplished.