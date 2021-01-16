Letter: Bush stood amid Ferguson rioters — she’s a hypocrite

Regarding the editorial “Republicans in Congress who attacked democracy deserve censure, not removal” (Jan. 13): Rep. Cori Bush is a hypocrite. She calls for the removal of members of Congress who objected to a state’s electoral votes. I do not agree with these lawmakers, but they were going about their objection in a peaceful and lawful manner.

How can Bush request the removal of these members of Congress when she herself took part in a protest in Ferguson that saw looting and other total lawlessness? This was all due to her disagreement with a St. Louis County grand jury decision. Michael Brown’s death was unfortunate, but individuals need to assume accountability for their actions.

These lawmakers who she wants removed didn’t take part in protests and riots but took the lawful route to protest the election. Bush participated in the protests that turned into riots. How hypocritical is it of her to demand the removal of others from office for peacefully objecting to the election results when she actually participated in the protests and riots that rocked Ferguson?