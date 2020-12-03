 Skip to main content
Letter: Business owners shouldn't be forced to violate beliefs
Letter: Business owners shouldn't be forced to violate beliefs

A Lesbian couple holds hands during a mass wedding ceremony in northern Taiwan on Oct. 30. Taiwan is the only place in Asia to have legalized gay marriage, passing legislation in this regard in May 2019.

(AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Regarding the letter "If people don’t like gay marriage, don’t have one" (Nov. 30): If there is a same-sex couple making wedding plans at this time, congratulations and amen to them. They may be needing the services of a florist, baker or a hall for the event. Let them find a person or business willing to provide the service. 

However, what that couple should not be allowed to do is to file a lawsuit against me or my business forcing me to provide them the service and condone and support a lifestyle that violates my religious beliefs. '

Bill Meyer • Belleville 

