Letter: Business owners shouldn't be forced to violate beliefs

Regarding the letter "If people don’t like gay marriage, don’t have one" (Nov. 30): If there is a same-sex couple making wedding plans at this time, congratulations and amen to them. They may be needing the services of a florist, baker or a hall for the event. Let them find a person or business willing to provide the service.
However, what that couple should not be allowed to do is to file a lawsuit against me or my business forcing me to provide them the service and condone and support a lifestyle that violates my religious beliefs. '
Bill Meyer • Belleville
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.