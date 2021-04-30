Letter: Business won't move to pig- and gun-loving Missouri

Regarding "Legislation to invalidate federal gun laws shelved after debate in Missouri Senate" (April 28): As the super majority party in the Missouri Legislature, the Republicans appear determined to exert autocratic domination in state governance. It seems like we are under the rule of right-wing ideologues.

Various legislative bills proposed by this cabal in 2021 seem geared to consolidate their power and smack of fascism. The voice of the people has been repeatedly muzzled. For the Republicans, gun rights are the top priority. They despise the federal government, squealing in horror about federal overreach. Yet they gladly take billions in federal money. They then turn around and constrict the autonomy of city and county governments. They love corporate pig farms, deregulation and tax cuts. They care little about education, health care and civil rights.

Do they seriously believe their actions make Missouri an attractive state? Imagine a fast-growing, progressive company looking to expand in our state. They'll see Missouri loves guns and pig farms, and they'll then decide to take their business elsewhere. Missouri is a stagnant, backward-looking state.

Brian McGowan • St. Louis