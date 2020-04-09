Letter: Businesses and employees should both show loyalty

Regarding “US sheds most jobs in a decade, ending record hiring streak” (April 3): I am appalled at the huge layoffs occurring now. Companies expect loyalty from their workers, but apparently the workers cannot count on loyalty from their companies. My family and I are lucky in that we can work from home and are still employed. We are trying to share the wealth a little bit by patronizing local restaurants that offer takeout food for some of our lunches and dinners. We’ve also contributed to the St. Louis Area Food Bank so that the less fortunate can be fed.
I understand that if a company goes under that it would not be able to rehire anyone when this is over. But to immediately throw everyone overboard seems shortsighted. I’d be much more impressed by a company that at least maintained its employees' medical coverage, even if not paying wages.
Banks shouldn’t foreclose if mortgages are a month or two overdue. Landlords should not evict for late payments during this emergency. We all have to tighten our belts until we get through this. We cannot claim to be a humane community if we immediately go to an every-man-for-himself attitude as soon as things get difficult. There has to be some flexibility in times like this. This standard should apply to both people and corporations.
Richard Livingston • Webster Groves
