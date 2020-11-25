Letter: Businesses must join lockdown for everyone’s sake

Regarding the editorial “Restaurants can sue all they want, but Page is right to impose limits” (Nov. 20): St. Louis County Executive Sam Page deserves thanks for doing the right thing, in spite of his detractors who suck up to those ignorant, selfish people who think the coronavirus will just disappear.

The businesses that are currently complaining about lost revenue unfortunately didn’t have a president and a governor with enough courage to mandate masks and shelter-in-place. If so, they would not have been in this predicament of spending profits to sanitize and plexiglass their businesses.

I don’t like the fact that small businesses are hurting, but there is no excuse for complaining instead of complying for the health and safety of everyone so we can save people’s lives and eventually get back to normal. Lock down, St. Louis County. We’re not going anywhere anyway.

Helen Casteel • West County