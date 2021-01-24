Letter: Businesses shouldn’t assume everyone has digital access

I am a senior citizen and want to get the word out to the business world that not everyone has access to all the latest technology. I sent this e-mail letter via the community room computer in the senior building I live in, but sometimes, due to the coronavirus, the room is locked. Plus, the building has concrete walls that prevent me from getting a wi-fi signal in my apartment.
The virus has closed the libraries’ access, and I cannot afford a smartphone. Yet, dealing with the smallest of business situations, companies routinely assume that everyone has digital access. It’s maddening.
P.A. Murphy • Kirkwood