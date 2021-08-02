Letter: Businesses want to continue exploiting cheap labor

Regarding “Worker pay rises strongly as businesses fight to fill jobs” (July 30): It’s getting really old listening to conservative media claiming small businesses are suffering because workers are not returning because the pandemic relief money is too high. Here’s a thought: Maybe it was a bad idea for the Trump administration to throw out of the country every Tomás, Don and Horatio.

In my opinion, small businesses love, and I mean love, illegal immigrants. They can pay them less and work them to death. Exploitation and corruption are the drivers of the American economy, not small businesses. I guess we’re supposed to worship the bravery and fortitude of small business owners, but after the start of the gig economy, no one thinks they are a big deal anymore. We all do stuff for money.

When you have a service-based economy, you have to have an underclass of people who are exploited and abused. Getting rid of them and then having a pandemic where everyone goes home, presents a problem when you want to fire it up again. Bring back our exploited underclass!

David Wilson • Florissant