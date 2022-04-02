Letter: Busting teachers’ union is archdiocese’s apparent goal

Regarding “St. Louis Catholic high school students rally to support teachers” (March 29): I find it disgraceful that the Catholic Church refuses to negotiate in good faith with the archdiocese teachers association.

The recent final offer to the teachers takes away grievance and seniority protections. To the most qualified with a master’s degree, they offer them a pay cut. The teachers were given individual at-will contracts to sign. In my opinion, they are trying to bust the union.

Archbishop Mitchell T. Rozanski should remember the dignity and respect he expects, should also be afforded to the teachers. What the church is doing is counter to their teachings on social justice and workers’ rights.

Gene Appelbaum • Overland