 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Busting teachers’ union is archdiocese’s apparent goal

  • 0
St. Louis Archdiocesan Teachers Association Strike

Protesters cheer at passing cars during a rally held by the St. Louis Archdiocesan Teachers Association outside the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis on Sunday, March 27, 2022. "We really want the archdiocese to work with the teachers' union, respect them and add elementary school teachers to the union," said Sarah Stout, who was at the gathering with her husband Dan and daughters Anna and Jessie. Photo by Joseph Cooke, jcooke@post-dispatch.com

 Joseph Cooke

Regarding “St. Louis Catholic high school students rally to support teachers” (March 29): I find it disgraceful that the Catholic Church refuses to negotiate in good faith with the archdiocese teachers association.

The recent final offer to the teachers takes away grievance and seniority protections. To the most qualified with a master’s degree, they offer them a pay cut. The teachers were given individual at-will contracts to sign. In my opinion, they are trying to bust the union.

Archbishop Mitchell T. Rozanski should remember the dignity and respect he expects, should also be afforded to the teachers. What the church is doing is counter to their teachings on social justice and workers’ rights.

Gene Appelbaum • Overland

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News