Letter: Buy your own insurance if you build in a flood plain

Regarding the editorial, “Mnuchin needs a primer on climate change and tax-cut economics” (Jan. 29): Environmentalists should in fact study economics because the National Flood Insurance Program is broken. People cry out when asked to pay fair market prices for home insurance in a flood plain. Cities cry out for federal aid when nature erodes public and private property. Activist Greta Thunberg was right to question world leaders whose inaction may cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.
Disputing climate change is a way of avoiding important questions. Puerto Rico is an American territory that is experiencing financial catastrophe. Houston has had numerous hurricane events, but the residents forget to look to the past to prepare for the future. St. Louis County is trying to build in a flood plain, forgetting about high ground that drains to the flood plain and is blocked by the levees, which creates a bathtub.
Build if you must, but buy your own insurance. Leave the taxpayers alone. Spring is coming — along with rain. That part of the climate has not changed.
Layne Bradford • St. Peters