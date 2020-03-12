Letter: 'Buyer beware' about north side medical school

Regarding “Four-year medical school planned for north St. Louis, aims to increase workforce diversity” (March 6): Before we start celebrating the promise of a four-year medical school in north St. Louis, aiming to “increase workforce diversity,” let’s note that Ponce Health Sciences University is a for-profit school. The history of such schools, with regard to debt load, loan default and racial and economic equity has been more than questionable. In this instance, “buyer beware” is a fair warning.
Faith Sandler • St. Louis
