Letter: By all means, let's move Election Day. To next month.

Regarding “Trump floats idea of election delay, a virtual impossibility” (July 30): Recently, President Donald Trump suggested that Election Day should be moved. I agree. It should be moved up to the first Tuesday of next month, Sept. 1.
With all the talk of foreign interference in elections, that would give them less time to interfere. Since the coronavirus is likely to get worse in the coming months, having the election sooner would help solve some of that problem. The American voters already know who they are going to vote for, and they don’t need debates or nasty campaign ads or mailers for the next three months.
Let’s hold the election sooner and get this thing over with. Since this virus arrived in the United States in February, it has been used to posture for this election. I know it, and you know it. If I had my way, I would be voting next month in order to see if this festering boil that this country has is going to continue to grow larger or start to heal.
Dave Schueler • Columbia, Ill.
